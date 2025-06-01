Versant Capital Management Inc Purchases 526 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 184.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 811 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Morningstar by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,803,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $944,144,000 after purchasing an additional 51,598 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Morningstar by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,080,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $363,903,000 after purchasing an additional 130,087 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Morningstar by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 561,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,116,000 after purchasing an additional 64,020 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Morningstar during the fourth quarter worth about $111,694,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Morningstar by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 305,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,719,000 after purchasing an additional 13,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on MORN shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Morningstar from $339.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th.

Morningstar Stock Down 0.9%

MORN opened at $306.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.46 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $290.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $314.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.34 and a 12 month high of $365.00.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.13. Morningstar had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $581.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.07 million.

Morningstar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This is a positive change from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 4th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morningstar

In other Morningstar news, Director Caroline J. Tsay sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.84, for a total transaction of $61,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,254.80. This represents a 4.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 1,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.52, for a total value of $381,923.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 9,427,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,820,290.72. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,695 shares of company stock valued at $21,620,366 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

