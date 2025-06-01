Versant Capital Management Inc Has $266,000 Holdings in Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG)

Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG – Free Report) by 17,502.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,080 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Aegon were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AEG. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aegon by 1,136.2% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aegon by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 9,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,802 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aegon during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT acquired a new stake in shares of Aegon during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Aegon by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 13,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Aegon from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Aegon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th.

Aegon Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE AEG opened at $7.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.91. Aegon Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.42 and a 12-month high of $7.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.36.

Aegon Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.1992 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 5.3%. Aegon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

Aegon declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, May 16th that authorizes the company to buyback 0 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Aegon Profile

Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, mutual funds, and stable value solutions; residential mortgage and digital baking services; and retail and institutional investment management solutions and retirement savings vehicles and strategies.

