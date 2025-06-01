Versant Capital Management Inc Has $247,000 Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 2,542.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Masimo were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Masimo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Masimo by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Masimo by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Masimo in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Masimo alerts:

Insider Transactions at Masimo

In other news, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 2,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $341,064.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,754,601.53. This represents a 11.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Bilal Muhsin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.28, for a total value of $1,632,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,946,804.16. This represents a 29.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,053 shares of company stock valued at $6,998,565 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MASI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Masimo from $204.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price (down previously from $215.00) on shares of Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Masimo from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Masimo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MASI

Masimo Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of Masimo stock opened at $161.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Masimo Co. has a 12 month low of $101.61 and a 12 month high of $194.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.19. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 111.28 and a beta of 1.23.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.12. Masimo had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $372.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Masimo Profile

(Free Report)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.