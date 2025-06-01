Versant Capital Management Inc Grows Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 154.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at $724,048,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at $389,867,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,531,705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $617,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846,475 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Fortinet by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,622,253 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $720,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Fortinet by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,906,439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $463,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,016 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 206,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total transaction of $19,967,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,391,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,981,414,831.47. This represents a 0.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Neukom purchased 328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $106.33 per share, for a total transaction of $34,876.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 300,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,899,637.98. This represents a 0.11% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 697,818 shares of company stock worth $69,539,128 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FTNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.80.

Fortinet Trading Down 0.0%

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $102.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $78.09 billion, a PE ratio of 45.14, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $114.82.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 29.30% and a return on equity of 256.53%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

