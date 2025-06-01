Versant Capital Management Inc Acquires 2,328 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 517.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,778 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMED. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the fourth quarter worth $83,061,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Amedisys in the fourth quarter valued at $72,970,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 178.3% in the fourth quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 1,180,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $107,132,000 after buying an additional 756,000 shares during the period. AQR Arbitrage LLC lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 471,965 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $42,812,000 after buying an additional 175,311 shares during the period. Finally, Birnam Oak Advisors LP acquired a new position in Amedisys in the fourth quarter valued at $15,832,000. Institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Amedisys Trading Up 0.5%

NASDAQ:AMED opened at $94.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.58. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.15 and a 12 month high of $98.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $594.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.43 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMED has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Amedisys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on Amedisys

Amedisys Profile

(Free Report)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.