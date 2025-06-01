Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (NASDAQ:VONE) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,100 shares, a growth of 39.6% from the April 30th total of 72,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 173,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 15,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of VONE traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $267.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,140. The company’s 50-day moving average is $252.62 and its 200-day moving average is $264.04. Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $218.75 and a 52-week high of $279.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a $0.7943 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.