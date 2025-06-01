Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by SigFig Wealth Management LLC

SigFig Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $8,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BIV. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,492,000 after buying an additional 16,528 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 80,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,999,000 after buying an additional 15,966 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 632,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,255,000 after buying an additional 141,397 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 17,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BIV opened at $76.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.64. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $73.72 and a 12-month high of $78.89.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

