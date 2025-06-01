Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) is TL Private Wealth’s 5th Largest Position

TL Private Wealth lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 272,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 975 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up 7.5% of TL Private Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. TL Private Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $16,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEU. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8,128.6% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of VEU stock opened at $65.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.65 and a fifty-two week high of $65.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.40.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

