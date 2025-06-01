Urgent.ly Inc. (NASDAQ:ULY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Urgent.ly Inc. (NASDAQ:ULY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,500 shares, a decrease of 55.8% from the April 30th total of 137,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 375,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 6.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Urgent.ly Trading Up 4.2%

NASDAQ ULY opened at $5.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.62 and a beta of -0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.59 and a 200-day moving average of $6.23. Urgent.ly has a 1-year low of $2.99 and a 1-year high of $23.88.

Urgent.ly (NASDAQ:ULY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($4.69) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.27 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Urgent.ly

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Urgent.ly stock. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Urgent.ly Inc. ( NASDAQ:ULY Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 165,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 1.23% of Urgent.ly at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Urgent.ly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Urgent.ly from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th.

Urgent.ly Company Profile

Urgent.ly Inc offers mobility assistance software platform for roadside assistance in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include car lockout, tire changes, towing, stuck in ditch and winch services, motorcycle towing, electric vehicle towing, jump start, and gas delivery.

