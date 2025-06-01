Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Takes Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 152,233 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $7,799,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.11% of Synovus Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its position in Synovus Financial by 554.4% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Synovus Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Synovus Financial from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Synovus Financial in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.56.

Synovus Financial Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of SNV opened at $47.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.13. Synovus Financial Corp. has a one year low of $35.81 and a one year high of $59.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $573.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.35 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 14.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synovus Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. This is a positive change from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.70%.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

