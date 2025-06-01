Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Takes $7.31 Million Position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 270,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,307,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.13% of Columbia Banking System at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COLB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter valued at $65,249,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 158.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,851,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,544 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,476,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,514,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,956,000 after purchasing an additional 512,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,109,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,986,000 after purchasing an additional 428,776 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Columbia Banking System from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Columbia Banking System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.64.

Columbia Banking System Stock Down 1.8%

COLB opened at $23.43 on Friday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.20 and a twelve month high of $32.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.59.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $481.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Columbia Banking System’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.02%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Torran B. Nixon sold 4,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total value of $116,461.19. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 104,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,545.31. The trade was a 4.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

