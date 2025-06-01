Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Purchases Shares of 56,342 Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 56,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,409,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.09% of Mr. Cooper Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COOP. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 198.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 132,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,170,000 after purchasing an additional 87,712 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,480,000. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mr. Cooper Group

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total value of $3,367,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 698,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,435,669.04. This represents a 4.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COOP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.14.

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Down 2.6%

NASDAQ:COOP opened at $129.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.06. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.20 and a fifty-two week high of $138.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $120.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.85.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $560.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.57 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 30.07% and a return on equity of 14.76%. Mr. Cooper Group’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mr. Cooper Group Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

