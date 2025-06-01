Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Purchases New Position in Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 178,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,201,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.31% of Upbound Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Upbound Group by 42.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 316,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,116,000 after buying an additional 94,333 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Upbound Group in the fourth quarter worth about $3,922,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Upbound Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,781,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,804,000 after purchasing an additional 113,212 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Upbound Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 138,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Upbound Group by 240.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 10,663 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UPBD. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Upbound Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Upbound Group in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Upbound Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.60.

Insider Activity at Upbound Group

In related news, CFO Fahmi Karam acquired 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.82 per share, for a total transaction of $296,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,251,831.04. This trade represents a 7.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 21,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.75 per share, for a total transaction of $516,087.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,087.50. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 34,924 shares of company stock worth $846,711 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Upbound Group Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ UPBD opened at $23.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.10. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.77. Upbound Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.69 and a 52-week high of $38.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Upbound Group had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 35.47%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Upbound Group, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Upbound Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%. Upbound Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.24%.

Upbound Group Profile



Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

See Also

