Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Makes New Investment in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 75,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,935,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.25% of PriceSmart as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PriceSmart in the 4th quarter valued at $2,193,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 62,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,800,000 after buying an additional 9,829 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 55,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,100,000 after buying an additional 18,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

PriceSmart Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:PSMT opened at $108.45 on Friday. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.51 and a 1 year high of $108.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PriceSmart ( NASDAQ:PSMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.06). PriceSmart had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. PriceSmart’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised PriceSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PriceSmart

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Edgar Zurcher sold 390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.78, for a total transaction of $40,084.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,279 shares in the company, valued at $953,695.62. This trade represents a 4.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Francisco Velasco sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.74, for a total value of $54,857.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,825,400.92. This trade represents a 0.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,836 shares of company stock valued at $1,005,273. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

About PriceSmart

(Free Report)

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.