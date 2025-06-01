Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Makes New $6.75 Million Investment in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 232,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,747,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pinterest by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 53,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 25,828 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth about $1,674,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 23,687.8% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 17,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 17,529 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Pinterest

In other news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 6,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $219,766.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 254,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,831.35. This represents a 2.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $31,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,222. The trade was a 4.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,066,426 shares of company stock valued at $34,835,253. Corporate insiders own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of PINS stock opened at $31.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.21. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.68 and a 12 month high of $45.19. The company has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.83.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 51.07%. The firm had revenue of $854.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Pinterest’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PINS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pinterest from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Pinterest from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on Pinterest from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Pinterest from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinterest has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.26.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

