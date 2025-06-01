Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Invests $5.72 Million in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,720,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 6.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 373.4% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 10,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,011,000 after acquiring an additional 8,566 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 7,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Price Performance

Shares of TPL opened at $1,116.02 on Friday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a one year low of $578.56 and a one year high of $1,769.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.59 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,292.19 and a 200 day moving average of $1,320.29.

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.27 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $195.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.00 million. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 64.32% and a return on equity of 40.23%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is 32.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Pacific Land news, VP Micheal W. Dobbs sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,271.52, for a total value of $1,462,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,393 shares in the company, valued at $1,771,227.36. This represents a 45.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Chris Steddum sold 214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,313.99, for a total value of $281,193.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,601,592.98. The trade was a 5.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 165 shares of company stock worth $217,572 over the last quarter. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Pacific Land Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

