Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Buys New Shares in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 71,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.06% of Western Alliance Bancorporation as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Down 1.5%

WAL stock opened at $72.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $56.70 and a 1-year high of $98.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.02. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.30.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.01. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $790.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 20.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.77.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

