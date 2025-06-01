Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Buys New Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 154,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,343,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,033,000. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,408,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 12,726.8% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,316,000 after buying an additional 1,268,994 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,233,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,048,000 after buying an additional 1,090,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,785,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,462,000 after buying an additional 1,063,707 shares in the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at MGM Resorts International

In related news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 5,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total value of $183,766.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jonathan S. Halkyard purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.17 per share, with a total value of $321,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,648 shares in the company, valued at $2,433,596.16. The trade was a 15.23% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on MGM. Susquehanna increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. BTIG Research cut MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Argus upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.94.

MGM Resorts International Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE MGM opened at $31.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.42. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $25.30 and a 12 month high of $47.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 4.33%. MGM Resorts International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 30th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 22.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

