United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 64,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $126.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.26.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $97.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $82.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.17. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $90.55 and a one year high of $148.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.10.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.25 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 95.63%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

