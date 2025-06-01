Unigold (CVE:UGD) Shares Up 12.5% – What’s Next?

Unigold Inc. (CVE:UGD – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 12.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 318,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 144% from the average session volume of 130,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
Unigold Trading Up 12.5%
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.08. The stock has a market cap of C$24.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 1.27.
About Unigold
Unigold Inc, a junior natural resource company, focuses on exploring and developing gold projects in Canada and the Dominican Republic. The company also explores for copper, silver, and zinc deposits. It holds an 100% interest in the Neita property covering an area of 21,031 hectares in the Dominican Republic; and the Candelones Oxide project situated in the Dominican Republic.
