Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Acquired by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 38,770.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 443,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 442,372 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC owned approximately 0.98% of Ulta Beauty worth $162,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,199,935 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $520,587,000 after purchasing an additional 11,205 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $430,674,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 655,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $285,123,000 after purchasing an additional 9,291 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 562,155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $244,498,000 after purchasing an additional 72,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $239,432,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total transaction of $332,982.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,632 shares in the company, valued at $2,817,429.12. This trade represents a 10.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on ULTA shares. Argus downgraded Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $467.00 to $404.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $384.00 to $423.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $454.04.

Ulta Beauty Trading Up 11.4%

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $469.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $384.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $388.02. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $309.01 and a twelve month high of $491.98. The stock has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.06.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The specialty retailer reported $6.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $0.97. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.47 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.96 EPS for the current year.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

