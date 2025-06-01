Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Shares Up 3.5% – What’s Next?

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) shot up 3.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $29.79 and last traded at $29.90. 209,914 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,094,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on TWST. Barclays lowered their target price on Twist Bioscience from $58.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Twist Bioscience from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twist Bioscience presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.40.

Twist Bioscience Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 2.54.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.10). Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 59.76% and a negative return on equity of 32.69%. The firm had revenue of $92.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Twist Bioscience

In related news, COO Patrick John Finn sold 1,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $55,840.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 240,783 shares in the company, valued at $7,163,294.25. This represents a 0.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paula Green sold 918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $37,555.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 130,912 shares in the company, valued at $5,355,609.92. The trade was a 0.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,850 shares of company stock worth $974,764 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Twist Bioscience

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 214.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 153,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,913,000 after acquiring an additional 104,420 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,807,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,860,000 after buying an additional 189,791 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 9,722 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the period.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

