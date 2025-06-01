Trident Digital Tech (NASDAQ:TDTH) Trading Up 6.2% – Here’s Why

Shares of Trident Digital Tech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:TDTH – Get Free Report) rose 6.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.33 and last traded at $0.33. Approximately 1,142,843 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 877,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

Trident Digital Tech Stock Up 6.2%

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.18.

About Trident Digital Tech

Trident Digital Tech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of business consulting services and information technology customization solutions. Its products include Tridentity, TriVerse, TriEvents, and TriFood. The company was founded by Soon Huat Lim in 2014 and is headquartered in Singapore.

