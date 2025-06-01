Toronto Dominion Bank Takes $1.46 Million Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 15,240.0% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 485.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wall Street Zen cut Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.57.

Euronet Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of EEFT opened at $107.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.25. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $85.24 and a one year high of $117.66.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $915.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 95,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.69, for a total value of $9,565,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,418,966 shares in the company, valued at $142,875,686.54. This trade represents a 6.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

