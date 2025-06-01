Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 45.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,560 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,255,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193,904 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Flowserve during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,629,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Flowserve by 307.1% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,888,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,948 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Flowserve by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,068,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,953,000 after purchasing an additional 714,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Flowserve by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,440,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,859,000 after purchasing an additional 527,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FLS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Flowserve from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Flowserve from $72.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Baird R W upgraded Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Flowserve from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flowserve has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Shares of FLS opened at $49.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.21. Flowserve Co. has a one year low of $37.34 and a one year high of $65.08.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Flowserve Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 39.25%.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

