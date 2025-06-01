TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Shares Acquired by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 761.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 810 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 240.0% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 187 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLD opened at $282.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $292.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $318.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.01. TopBuild Corp. has a one year low of $266.26 and a one year high of $495.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.72.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.20. TopBuild had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.98, for a total transaction of $540,483.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,179,036.86. This trade represents a 19.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

BLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on TopBuild from $395.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Loop Capital cut their price target on TopBuild from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on TopBuild in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $356.00 price target on the stock. Stephens cut their price target on TopBuild from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on TopBuild from $445.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.22.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

