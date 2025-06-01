The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,916 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,003 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMB. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,147 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 8,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 5.1% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 31,947 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Williams Companies by 6,407.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,238,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $133,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,256,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WMB shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Williams Companies from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.75.

Williams Companies Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $60.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $40.41 and a one year high of $61.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.64 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.66.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.95%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Larry C. Larsen sold 8,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $455,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,627,229.10. This trade represents a 8.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mary A. Hausman sold 8,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $511,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,492.50. The trade was a 28.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,583 shares of company stock worth $6,095,318 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

