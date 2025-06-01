The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSWY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSWY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the April 30th total of 300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Japan Steel Works Trading Down 5.3%

OTCMKTS:JPSWY opened at $24.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 0.39. Japan Steel Works has a 1 year low of $11.23 and a 1 year high of $26.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $497.32 million during the quarter. Japan Steel Works had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 7.01%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Japan Steel Works will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Japan Steel Works Company Profile

The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. engages in the provision of industrial machinery products, and material and engineering business in Japan and internationally. It operates through Industrial Machinery Products Business, and Material and Engineering Business segments. The Industrial Machinery Products Business segment offers plastic production and processing machinery, such as pelletizers, film and sheet manufacturing equipment, and twin-screw extruders; molding machines including plastic injection molding, magnesium injection molding, and blow molding machines; and other machinery consists of excimer laser annealing systems, defense equipment, railway products, hot press devices, vacuum laminators, and deposit systems, as well as after-sales services for plastics, mobility, high-performance batteries, electronic devices, and defense applications.

