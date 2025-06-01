The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Purchased by Somerset Trust Co

Somerset Trust Co increased its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth $112,978,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 3,599.5% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 929,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,346,000 after purchasing an additional 904,278 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,078,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,808,000 after purchasing an additional 468,200 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 925,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,861,000 after purchasing an additional 432,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,415,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,942,000 after purchasing an additional 418,878 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SJM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen raised J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.70.

In other news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 5,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.26, for a total value of $594,902.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,390.44. The trade was a 36.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 5,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $569,974.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,493.68. The trade was a 27.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $112.67 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $98.77 and a fifty-two week high of $125.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.20.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.24. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Equities research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently -179.25%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

