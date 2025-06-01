The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HSY. Montag & Caldwell LLC purchased a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HSY opened at $160.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.32. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $140.13 and a twelve month high of $208.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 19.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 67.57%.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.11, for a total transaction of $153,025.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,387.34. The trade was a 24.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HSY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Hershey from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hershey from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Hershey from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Hershey from $167.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Hershey from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.84.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

