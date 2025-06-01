The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Bought by MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Hershey were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag & Caldwell LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HSY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Hershey from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Hershey from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hershey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.84.

Hershey Stock Down 0.4%

NYSE HSY opened at $160.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.32. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $140.13 and a fifty-two week high of $208.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $163.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 19.83%. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.11, for a total transaction of $153,025.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,387.34. This represents a 24.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

