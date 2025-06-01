Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc.

Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,094 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for about 0.7% of Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verde Capital Management increased its holdings in Tesla by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 20,819 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,395,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Presidio Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 867 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,666 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 54,776 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.79, for a total transaction of $13,189,513.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 477,011 shares in the company, valued at $114,859,478.69. The trade was a 10.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 6,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.02, for a total value of $1,776,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,833,325.68. This represents a 20.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 984,783 shares of company stock worth $320,019,942. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $349.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $286.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $333.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 trillion, a P/E ratio of 171.12, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.41 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus set a $410.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler set a $400.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. TD Cowen raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. BNP Paribas set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Cfra Research cut shares of Tesla from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.97.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Tesla

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.