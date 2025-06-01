Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD)

Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares during the period. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF makes up about 1.0% of Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 220.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 47,977 shares in the last quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 13,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 397,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,292,000 after buying an additional 80,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 417.6% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 78,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after buying an additional 63,577 shares during the period.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PYLD opened at $26.21 on Friday. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 52 week low of $25.42 and a 52 week high of $26.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.10.

About PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

