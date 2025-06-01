Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALKW) Short Interest Down 27.2% in May

Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALKW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decline of 27.2% from the April 30th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Talkspace Stock Performance
Shares of Talkspace stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,741. Talkspace has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average of $0.13.
Talkspace Company Profile
