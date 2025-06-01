Talbot Financial LLC Sells 1,393 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Talbot Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,391 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 2.3% of Talbot Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Talbot Financial LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $18,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital & Planning LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 949 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,635 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,522,000 after purchasing an additional 6,883 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,074,000. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,811 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,733,000 after buying an additional 4,817 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on V shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Macquarie lowered their price target on Visa from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.13.

Visa Stock Performance

V stock opened at $365.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $674.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.70 and a 1 year high of $369.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $343.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $333.71.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 54.79% and a net margin of 54.27%. Visa’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.44, for a total transaction of $3,020,792.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,186.28. The trade was a 94.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 39,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.20, for a total value of $12,875,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at $8,642,333.60. This trade represents a 59.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,948 shares of company stock valued at $41,548,282. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

