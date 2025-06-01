Summit Global Investments Sells 1,226 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Summit Global Investments lessened its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 12.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2,727.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Dbs Bank cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 2.8%

NYSE NVO opened at $71.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.65. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $57.00 and a 1 year high of $148.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.58 and its 200 day moving average is $81.59.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 84.68% and a net margin of 34.81%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

