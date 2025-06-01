Summit Global Investments Sells 1,185 Shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR)

Summit Global Investments decreased its holdings in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,009 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Forestar Group were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Forestar Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,721,534 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $70,541,000 after buying an additional 119,357 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Forestar Group by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 584,222 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $15,143,000 after buying an additional 59,427 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Forestar Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 481,253 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $12,474,000 after buying an additional 12,473 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Forestar Group by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 479,669 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $12,433,000 after buying an additional 100,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Forestar Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 473,883 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $12,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FOR. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Forestar Group from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen raised Forestar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Forestar Group Stock Performance

Shares of FOR stock opened at $19.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.34. The company has a market cap of $972.77 million, a PE ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Forestar Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $37.21.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.60 million. Forestar Group had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 11.74%. Analysts expect that Forestar Group Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Elizabeth Parmer sold 1,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total transaction of $30,032.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,053.49. The trade was a 30.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Forestar Group Company Profile

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

