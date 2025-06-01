Summit Global Investments Sells 107,868 Shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Summit Global Investments trimmed its stake in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 67.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 107,868 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in ASE Technology were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 166.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 10,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 4,327 shares during the period. 6.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ASX opened at $9.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.73. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.94 and a fifty-two week high of $12.86. The company has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.20.

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). ASE Technology had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.62 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

