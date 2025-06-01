Summit Global Investments Grows Stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 161.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,473 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in PTC were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PTC. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in PTC by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its position in PTC by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 67,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,484,000 after buying an additional 6,065 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC raised its position in PTC by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 2,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in PTC in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its position in PTC by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 7,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PTC news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $318,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,731 shares in the company, valued at $2,836,960. This represents a 10.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.53, for a total value of $96,739.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,182,650.12. The trade was a 7.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PTC Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $168.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.76 and a 200 day moving average of $172.56. The company has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a PE ratio of 51.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.38 and a 12-month high of $203.09.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.42. PTC had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $636.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PTC. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on PTC from $185.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of PTC from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of PTC from $210.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of PTC from $211.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of PTC from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PTC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.15.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

Featured Articles

