Sterneck Capital Management LLC Has $9.40 Million Stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF makes up 5.1% of Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Sterneck Capital Management LLC owned 2.31% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF worth $9,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF by 1,530.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Kelly Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPUS opened at $115.54 on Friday. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $101.63 and a 12-month high of $124.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.43 and a 200 day moving average of $115.67.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (JPUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US stocks selected from the Russell 1000 using relative value, momentum, and quality factors. The fund is weighted for equal risk contribution at the sector level and holdings are equal-weighted within sectors.

