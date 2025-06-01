Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Acquired by Rothschild Investment LLC

Rothschild Investment LLC grew its position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 6,288 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 103,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 45,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 97,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 43,925 shares during the period. 49.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STWD has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.50 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.83.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $19.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.12 and its 200-day moving average is $19.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.59 and a 12-month high of $21.17.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $418.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.00 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 9.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 202.11%.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

