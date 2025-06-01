SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 2,588,652 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 1,610,131 shares.The stock last traded at $29.21 and had previously closed at $29.19.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.1%

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.10.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $306,000. Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 235,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,877,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $1,835,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $1,606,000. Finally, Faithward Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 34.8% during the first quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 154,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,521,000 after buying an additional 39,897 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.