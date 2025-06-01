SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) Shares Purchased by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 96.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,579,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,130,000 after purchasing an additional 18,467,267 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,892,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,218,000 after purchasing an additional 194,695 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,316,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,295,000 after purchasing an additional 73,931 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,064,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,782,000 after purchasing an additional 220,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BIP Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 552,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,499,000 after purchasing an additional 9,233 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPSB opened at $30.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.95. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $29.57 and a 12 month high of $30.31.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

