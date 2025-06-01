Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) Short Interest Update

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,700 shares, a drop of 47.2% from the April 30th total of 80,900 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SNOA traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.44. 151,882 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 832,454. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.78. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $9.37.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, develops and produces stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for wound care, animal health care, eye care, oral care, and dermatological conditions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Regenacyn, a prescription scar gel; Pediacyn, a pediatric dermatology and wound care product for over-the-counter (OTC) use; Epicyn, an Antimicrobial Facial Cleanser; Levicyn, an HOCl based prescription and OTC product to use and relieve skin irritations, lacerations, abrasions, and burns; Celacyn, a scar management gel; and SebuDerm to manage and relieve the burning, itching, erythema, scaling, and pain associated with seborrhea and seborrheic dermatitis.

