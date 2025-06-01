Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) Short Interest Update

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,700 shares, a drop of 47.2% from the April 30th total of 80,900 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SNOA traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.44. 151,882 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 832,454. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.78. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $9.37.
Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
