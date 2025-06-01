Somerset Trust Co Purchases Shares of 4,130 CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Somerset Trust Co bought a new position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,130 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 707 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 805 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. now owns 827 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 7,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $498,487.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at $556,941.90. This represents a 47.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CVS opened at $63.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $43.56 and a 1-year high of $72.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.64.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $94.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.07 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 9.11%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.48%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, May 5th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Argus set a $77.00 price objective on CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.94.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

