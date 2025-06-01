Somerset Trust Co Grows Stock Position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Somerset Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,626,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $281,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,112 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,719,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,077,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,383 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,838,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,030,000 after acquiring an additional 325,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the 4th quarter valued at $53,860,000. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Vishay Intertechnology

In other Vishay Intertechnology news, CFO David Mcconnell acquired 2,000 shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.69 per share, with a total value of $29,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,929.69. This represents a 3.88% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roy Shoshani bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.95 per share, with a total value of $149,500.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 106,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,592,922.50. This trade represents a 10.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $193,280. Company insiders own 8.32% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VSH opened at $14.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.70. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $10.35 and a one year high of $24.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -58.67 and a beta of 1.06.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $715.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.50 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Vishay Intertechnology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -81.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 10th.

Vishay Intertechnology Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

