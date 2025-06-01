Somerset Trust Co Acquires New Shares in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Somerset Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 10,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 9,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.50.

In related news, CEO John C. Roche sold 301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $52,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,414 shares in the company, valued at $21,772,450. This represents a 0.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 10,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.60, for a total value of $1,753,631.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,308,942.40. This represents a 28.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,027 shares of company stock worth $1,841,309. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

THG opened at $176.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.94. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.66 and a 12-month high of $176.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.44.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.29. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

