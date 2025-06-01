Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP) Director Sells $49,010.00 in Stock

Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Free Report) Director Lesa B. Roe sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total value of $49,010.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 239,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,992.81. This represents a 10.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Solid Power Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SLDP opened at $1.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $284.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.42. Solid Power, Inc. has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $2.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.30.
Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. Solid Power had a negative return on equity of 18.08% and a negative net margin of 471.22%.
About Solid Power
Solid Power, Inc develops solid state battery technologies for the electric vehicles (EV) and other markets in the United States. The company sells its sulfide-based solid electrolyte; and licenses its solid-state cell designs and manufacturing processes. It also produces and sells 0.2, 2, 20 ampere-hour (Ah), and EV cells.
