Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP) Director Sells $49,010.00 in Stock

Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Free Report) Director Lesa B. Roe sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total value of $49,010.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 239,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,992.81. This represents a 10.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:SLDP opened at $1.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $284.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.42. Solid Power, Inc. has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $2.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.30.

Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. Solid Power had a negative return on equity of 18.08% and a negative net margin of 471.22%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Solid Power by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,163,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 9,097 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Solid Power by 22.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 13,258 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Solid Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Solid Power by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 43,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 14,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Solid Power by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 16,105 shares during the last quarter. 33.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Solid Power, Inc develops solid state battery technologies for the electric vehicles (EV) and other markets in the United States. The company sells its sulfide-based solid electrolyte; and licenses its solid-state cell designs and manufacturing processes. It also produces and sells 0.2, 2, 20 ampere-hour (Ah), and EV cells.

