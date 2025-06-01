SigFig Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 568,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,553 shares during the quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $12,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHB. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.3% during the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 233.9% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period.

SCHB opened at $22.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.44. The company has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $18.53 and a 52 week high of $23.77.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

