SigFig Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 231,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,598 shares during the period. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $15,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc now owns 17,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. XY Planning Network Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,483,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $537,000.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

DMXF stock opened at $73.47 on Friday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $58.82 and a 1 year high of $74.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $808.17 million, a PE ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.83.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

